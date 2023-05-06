Puducherry LG Refutes Poor Patients Levied User Charge At JIPMER, 'wrongly' Accused

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said it is wrong to say that the poor were levied user charges by JIPMER, denying accusations that the centrally-administered health care facility was charging poor patients for advanced medical services.

Soundararajan was making a reference to the agitation the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi had staged against the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), accusing it of collecting user charges from patients not covered under Ayushman Bharat or those from the Below Poverty Line category.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event of the Postal department here, the Telangana governor, who holds additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry, said JIPMER serves not only patients from the Union Territory but also those from other states.

The hospital has been taking care of patients and the poor are never levied any user charge, as "wrongly" alleged by some political parties.

"The poor are not levied any such charge. If they have remitted the fees, I will intervene and ensure the return of the fees," she said.

Soundararajan added that political parties from Tamil Nadu should not cause any hardship to patients visiting the hospital by staging demonstrations.

"Let party leaders from Tamil Nadu concentrate on their respective constituencies. There will be no justification for any unnecessary agitations in Puducherry," she said in a veiled reference to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi protest.

Soundararajan asserted that JIPMER is performing well for the betterment of the health of the people and there "is no truth in the allegations against the institution".