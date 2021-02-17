Puducherry Opposition Seeks Floor Test In Assembly As Congress Government Enters Minority

A day after the Congress government in Puducherry lost its majority with another ruling party legislator resigning on Tuesday, reducing the numbers of the party-led alliance to 14 in the assembly with an effective strength of 28, 14 Opposition leaders (BJP+ AIADMK+ All-India NR Congress) visited the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Puducherry Congress collapse

They submitted a letter to the Lieutenant-Governor and Secretary in charge demanding a floor test in the assembly and said that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who has been given the additional charge of Puducherry is aware of the development.

The resignation by John Kumar, who became the fourth legislator to quit the assembly since last month, reduced the numbers of the Congress-DMK alliance to 14 in the assembly with an effective strength of 28, prompting calls by the opposition for the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

The strength of the Congress in the assembly has decreased to ten including the Speaker. Its ally DMK has three members and an independent also supports the government. The simple majority in the assembly with the reduced strength is 15 and the opposition also has 14 MLAs in the 33-member House.

The party position in the assembly as of Tuesday: Congress (10), DMK (3), All-India NR Congress (7), AIADMK (4), BJP (3)(all nominated and have voting rights) and one independent. Four Congress MLAs have resigned while one member had been disqualified, as per news agency PTI.

The Congress collapse comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu for four days over the next fortnight.

Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG

Meanwhile, in a surprise development late on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that Kiran Bedi, who faced several protests by the ruling Congress against her style of functioning, will cease to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, just a week after Narayanasamy petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to recall her. Expectedly, CM Narayanasamy hailed the replacement of Bedi, saying it "marks a victory for the rights of the people".

Pleased to Receive - The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of #LieutenantGovernor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India . Handed over by the Resident Commissioner of #Puducherry at Raj Bhavan Hyderabad today. pic.twitter.com/n1HPDBQyt7 — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) February 17, 2021

Outgoing Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said whatever work done was a sacred duty fulfilling her constitutional and moral responsibilities. A day after she was removed as the Lt Governor of the Union Territory, the former IPS officer thanked the Centre for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry.

Thank all those who were a part my journey as Lt Governor of Puducherry—

The People of Puducherry and all the Public officials. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ckvwJ694qq — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 17, 2021

(With PTI inputs)