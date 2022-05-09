Puducherry Police Arrest 500 DMK Workers For Protesting Against JIMPER's Hindi Imposition

Puducherry Police have arrested no less than 500 DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party workers for staging protests against the college circular that ordered the imposition of the Hindi language in registers, files and other administrative paperwork of the central government-operated JIMPER college, situated in Puducherry. Condemning the notification by the Union Government, DMK MP S Venkatesan stated that the circular directing the usage of Hindi in the Union Territory is violative of the Official Language Act.

Questioning the need and rationale to mandate the language in the southern part of the country, the DMK MP, in a letter addressed to the Director of JIPMER-Rakesh Aggarwal, stated, "It (imposition of Hindi in the varsity) is not only an illegal measure but also a blatant attempt to impose Hindi.

"The assurance of 'Hindi Only' goes beyond legal framework," the letter further stated.

Top sources confirmed to Republic TV that police in Puducherry police have detained DMK protestors who voiced opposition to the order ad Puducherry Deputy Governor Tamilisai Selandarajan is slated to visit JIMPER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research), amid protests from various quarters over the notification on Hindi usage on the government-run campus.

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, a massive gathering of no less than 400-500 were seen clinging to the DMK's official flag and voicing against Hindi hegemony in the region. Many held on to signs and placards that read, "STOP Hindi Imposition."

JIMPER's notification on Hindi imposition

The row was ignited after a circular, titled under the varsity's Hindi Cell, ordered for 'transacting the official work of the Union in Hindi'. "The headings, columns of registers and headings in the files used in any Central government offices shall be in Hindi and English," the circular read.

"In future entries in all the registers/service books/ service accounts will be made as far as possible in Hindi only," it added.

The protest and arrest came after DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition, R Siva, while denouncing the move, said a protest would be carried out in front of JIPMER on May 9 and the collective has sought the withdrawal of the notification. As per the protestors, the order by the Union Government is 'yet another case of the institution working against the interests of the local population'.

"Hence I would request to withdraw the circular imposing Hindi in contravention to the rules," the letter pleaded.

What is JIMPER Hindi row?

In two distinct notices, marked as 'top priority' and issued by its Director, JIPMER stated that the provisions of the law were not complied with and stated that all communication, including orders and notifications, be issued in Hindi and English simultaneously.

"Such documents should, therefore, be sent to the Hindi Section for translation before issue," one of the JIMPER's circulation read.

While Siva has questioned the constitutionality of the order and deemed the order as yet another effort to quash the native rights of the people, DMK MP Kanimozhi on May 7 questioned on Twitter, "Why this obsession about one language?"