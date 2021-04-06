Puducherry Sees Tight Security For Polls; One 'all-women Poll Booth' In Each Constituency

On Tuesday, Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam will witness its single-phase Assembly polls. In order to decide the fate of 324 candidates in the fray across 30 Assembly segments including five reserved constituencies, a total of 10,04,507 electors will exercise their right to vote. Of the 33 Assembly seats, three are nominated. The voting will begin at 7 AM and will end by 7 PM. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Security arrangements

Security arrangements are being closely monitored in the Union Territory. Ahead of the elections, Puducherry DEO inspected the Model Polling Station on Monday. 1,558 polling stations, including 952 main and 606 auxiliary polling stations, have been set up in the UT in 635 locations.

A total of 34 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed in the Union Territory (UT). The Election Commission (EC) has also constituted 105 flying squads, 105 static surveillance teams, 26 rolling static surveillance teams, and 35 video surveillance teams to ensure the free and fair execution of polling.

The ECI informed that Puducherry police have so far seized 5.40 crore rupees and liquor worth more than 68 lakh rupees ahead of polls. To ensure a safe election, the EC has restricted the number of electors per polling station to 1,000.

All-women polling station

The Election Commission announced that one all-women polling station to be set up in each Assembly constituency. A Pink Polling Booth at Karaikal 27/18 Ayira Vaisiya Thirumana Mandabam, Puducherry.

COVID Positive Voters

On March 31, Puducherry District Collector Purva Garg informed that the polling will start from 7 am and shall go on till 7 pm, with the last one hour dedicated for COVID-19 positive patients to cast their votes. As far as people under home isolation are concerned, postal ballots have been arranged for them, said the district collector.

Puducherry Single-phase Polls

In the union territory, there is a keen contest between the Congress-DMK alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising All India NR Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress-led alliance consists of Congress, contesting 15 seats, followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which will fight on 13 seats along with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), each of which will be contesting on one seat.

The NR Congress (AINRC) is contesting 16 of the 30 seats, while the BJP is contesting on 9 seats and AIADMK with 14.

AINRC chief N Rangasamy is also contesting from Thattanchavady apart from Yanam from NDA's camp.

BJP Puducherry president V Swaminathan is seeking election from the Lawspet constituency. Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam party is also contesting from some seats in Puducherry.

Among some prominent faces facing the ballot today are Congress' P Selvanadane will contest from Kardirgamam assembly seat, M Kannan from Indira Nagar, Karthikeyan from Oussudu, and Ramesh Preambath from Mahe. Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, an independent candidate supported by Congress in Yanam, is a prominent face beside R Siva of the DMK.

