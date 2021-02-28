Puducherry Speaker Quits On Health Ground Days After Imposition Of President's Rule In UT

Days after the Union Cabinet approved imposition of the President's rule in the Union Territory, VP Sivakolunthu resigned from the post of Puducherry Assembly Speaker on Sunday. In the resignation letter to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Sivakolundhu said that he had quit as Speaker only on health grounds, reported PTI. In his resignation, the Puducherry Speaker mentioned that he is resigning from the post of Speaker only and requested him to accept his resignation today itself.

President's Rule imposed

V Narayansamy's resignation comes after his government's senior leaders including A Namassivayam, E.Theeppainjan joined the BJP and left the Congress party and its allies in the minority. Minutes after calling for a floor test, the CM and his MLAs walked out before the motion was put for voting. However, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated. On Tuesday, Opposition announced that Congress and its alliance partners will stage a demonstration in Puducherry on Wednesday to protest against the alleged "murder of democracy" by the Centre. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) cited nomination of three BJP MLAs, threats of the probe by Central agencies and luring of some legislators to hold the Union government responsible for the government's collapse. Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, his erstwhile Ministerial colleagues and workers of the SDA are expected to participate in the demonstration.

Puducherry Assembly polls

The assembly polls in Puducherry are expected to be conducted in April-May. Until then, the Union Territory will be run under the President's rule. Union Cabinet approved the President's rule after the Opposition (the BJP) refused to make government in Puducherry. Also, earlier in the day, AIADMK had declared that the Opposition has no intention of forming a new government in Puducherry before the Assembly polls.

