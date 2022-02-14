Pulwama Attack: RJD Asks Centre 'How Did RDX Reach?'; Demands Answers On Security Lapses

As India observes the 3rd anniversary of the Pulwama attack, RJD on Monday, raised questions as to how the RDX-filled car reached near CRPF van, leading to the suicide attack. Via its official Twitter handle, RJD questioned the Centre to brief the nation on the security lapses alleging that it had taken no steps to probe into it. 40 jawans were martyred in a suicide attack by a JeM terrorist on February 14, 2019.

RJD: 'How did RDX reach Pulwama?'

"The sacrifice that jawans did in Pulwama - it is a betrayal of our own, not an attack by the enemy," tweeted RJD, giving a clean chit to Pakistan. Ex-Congress chef Rahul Gandhi too sought 'answers' on Pulwama attack. He tweeted, "The sacrifice of martyrs of Pulwama and their families will not go in vain - we will get answers".

पुलवामा में RDX कैसे पहुँचा? इस सवाल का जवाब देश का हर एक नागरिक जानना चाहता है। लेकिन भाजपा सरकार ने अब तक कुछ कदम नहीं उठाएँ।



पुलवामा में वीरों ने जो जान देश पर वारी है ,

दुश्मन की औक़ात नहीं ये अपनों की गद्दारी है ! #PulwamaAttack #BlackDay — RJD Uttarpradesh (@RJDUttarPradesh) February 14, 2022

Previously in 2020, Gandhi had politicised the attack - posing three questions targeting the Modi government. Inspite of Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility for the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?'. Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. In his tribute, PM Modi wrote that the bravehearts' sacrifice 'motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country'. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari too paid tributes to the martyrs, vowing 'to continue to root out terrorism'.

Pulwama Attacks

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army since then.

In 2020, a memorial was established at Lethpora camp, in memory of the 40 jawans. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures are a part of the memorial. The memorial also displays the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).