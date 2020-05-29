Congress Questions Forces Over Pulwama Attack Aversion, Ignores Pakistan's Role

A day after a major tragedy was averted after security forces recovered and defused a 45-kg improvised explosive device (IED) from a Santro car in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, Congress has questioned them. Congress leader PL Punia on Friday asked how did the car full of explosives reach the place and demanded an inquiry into the matter.

'There is a need to investigate this'

Speaking to ANI, he said, "How did the car full of explosives reach that place? There is also a need to investigate that. When Pulwama happened, many people raised questions but we did not. But back then, people had asked the same question and I feel if there are chances of such incidents happening again and again, then it is not good for the nation."

However, the national spokesperson of the Congress did not question the role of Pakistan or cross the border terrorism which has been happening in the valley in an attempt to disrupt normalcy.

The Pulwama police, the CRPF, and the Indian Army detected and destroyed a vehicle fitted with an IED after receiving timely input and taking proper action.

Indian security forces foil major terror attack

Joining Republic TV live on Thursday, DGP Dilbagh Singh revealed that the police had received a credible tip-off about an IED-laden vehicle moving from one location to another and that the vehicle - a white Santro - was intercepted later after a couple of rounds were fired. The DGP also revealed that the modus operandi was similar to that of the heinous February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, pointing out that once again it was a car that was used, with a fake registration number.

Further, a big barrel with 50-60 kg IED materials was found inside the vehicle. Further, the J&K DGP said that Pakistan-based Lakshar and Jaish were involved in this incident and that further investigation was underway.

The terrorists managed to flee the spot after abandoning the car, and a manhunt is in progress in this regard. This happened on Wednesday evening after a vehicle skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama. The forces fired rounds in the air, and then followed the vehicles, forcing those inside it to scarper. A team of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) is set to arrive at the location to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police also arrested two Hizbul terror associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. The two have been identified as Asif Ahmad Dar and Muzamil Ahmad Peer and two pistols, two pistol magazines and 20 pistol rounds have been recovered. The two men have been said to be OGWs (Overground workers) of the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and been apprehended by the Handwara Police.

