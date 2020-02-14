BJP Retorts 'Who Did Indira-Rajiv's Deaths Benefit?' After Rahul Ponders Pulwama 'benefit'

BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi hit back at Rahul Gandhi for 'politicising the Pulwama terror attack' on its first anniversary on Friday morning. In response to the Congress leader's three questions, Lekhi questioned him in return over the death of former Prime Ministers and Rahul Gandhi's kin Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

She said, "I feel like Rahul Gandhi is a prey to a mental illness, because of his behaviour and statements people think of politicians as vultures. The reason is the mentality wherein they want to play politics over martyrs. If they see politics in this, then even I have two questions, who benefitted from Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi's deaths? It's unfortunate that such a person is in Indian politics."

Rahul Gandhi's 'three questions'

An irate BJP retaliated to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, wherein he posed three questions over the incident. On February 14 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked in Kashmir's Pulwama killing 40 soldiers. The responsibility was for the attack was then claimed by Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed. A year after the attack, Rahul Gandhi question who benefitted the most from the attack, the outcome of the inquiry and the ruling BJP over security lapses. In response, the BJP called Rahul Gandhi a 'known sympathiser' of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, both Pakistan-based terror organisations.

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?



2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?



3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

The grand old party has often asked proof for the 'Balakot strike' which succeeded the Pulwama attack as a retaliation by the Indian army. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had quoted Pakistan's claim that the Army hit a few trees in Pakistan and that no terrorists were killed in the airstrike on February 26. When asked as to why he was questioning the same, when Pakistan PM Imran Khan had admitted the strike, he denied any knowledge of it.

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. The memorial will also display the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

