'Punishing Honest Officers,' Says BJP As MVA Accuses Posting Racket Whistleblower Shukla

Maharashtra is going through political turmoil after the arrest of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze and the removal of Param Bir Singh from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner after explosive materials were found in an SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia. On Tuesday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis raked up the letter of Rashmi Shukla, the ex-Commissioner, State Intelligence Department dated August 25, 2020, to the then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal.

This extended the problems of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as Mumbai's former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has accused him of being involved in an extortion racket, for allegedly setting Sachin Vaze a Rs 100 crore target.

Referring to the letter of IPS Rashmi Shukla, Fadnavis said there was a police transfers-postings racket going on in Maharashtra, adding that big leaders and officials also involved in it.

As per the letter, Rashmi Shukla informed Jaiswal that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Mentioning that the phone numbers of the suspects were placed under surveillance to ascertain these charges, she stressed that due procedure was followed. Elaborating on the shocking details of the probe, she revealed that the aforesaid brokers are in contact with influential people and many police officers.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also submitted evidence equivalent to 6.3 GB of data to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla seeking a CBI probe into the police transfer racket in Maharashtra.

However, this started another controversy as various Ministers questioned Rashmi Shukla's conduct and asked the government to conduct an inquiry into how the permission for tapping was procured. Housing Minister Jitendra Awadh said that by tapping the phones of ministers, Rashmi Shukla has committed a very serious offence, somehow managing to accuse the whistleblower.

Now, as per sources, it has been revealed that Maharashtra Chief Miniter Uddhav Thackeray has asked for a detailed report from Chief Secretary in the illegal phone tapping case.

Reacting to this, BJP MLA Ram Kadam lashed out at the Maharashtra State government. He said, "Despite rewarding the officers who exposed the theft of Maharashtra's government in the posting-transfer racket, the government is going to take action against them. What message will go on other officers? Which officer will work honestly on the land of Maharashtra? The government was taking crores of rupees in posting/transferring of police officers. Officers who will pay crores will loot more from the poor after taking charge. Action on officers who exposed the racket, however, the Minister's name coming in this, they are still relaxing at their luxurious homes. Neither they will resign, nor will they reply to the people's questions."

(Image Credits: @CMOMaharashtra/PTI/ANI)