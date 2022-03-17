Punjab: AAP Government's First Vidhan Sabha Session Captures Mood Of Debutant MLAs

The Aam Adami Party (AAP) government's first Vidhan Sabha session captured the colourful mood of all MLAs ruling, as well as from the opposition. Though Congress pitted its own defeat, sitting on the opposition side in front of 92 AAP MLAs, experienced Congress MLAs are currently dealing with 80 debutants in Vidhan Sabha. The first Vidhan Sabha session took place on Thursday and Bhagwant Mann was the first among those who were administered the oath in Vidhan sabha. Furthermore, the oath ceremony continued with all MLAs, debutants and veterans in different moods.

Meanwhile, the Congress' open rivalry was seen on the floor as well. Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was seen touching the feet of AAP's Bhatinda MLA Jagroop Singh Gill. A special treatment was given by Raja Warring to Jagroop since he defeated former state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. It was in public that Manpreet Badal pushed the entire force against Raja Warring to defeat him despite having a different constituency. Moreover, it was a happy gesture that Raja Warring left his seat and touched the feet of Jagroop Gill, congratulating him for defeating former finance minister Manpreet Badal.

Sea of debutant MLAs set to prove their mettle alongside veterans in Punjab

Meanwhile, former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, ex-minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa are facing the young faces of AAP MLAs on the side of the Punjab government. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira is also quoted as a fringe element of AAP, who had joined the Congress prior to the elections. He wished his former party fellows before shaking hands with the Congress MLAs.

However, this session transpired without featuring the veterans including former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Singh Badal, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Bikram Majithia and Manpreet Badal. Moreover, the 80 debutants from the AAP government have taken their seats on the right side of Pro-tem Speaker. It was a warm welcome for the newly formed government in the 16th Vidhan Sabha and a new experience for debutants stepping the stairs of Vidhan Sabha as a part of the incumbent government. The new faces in the Assembly were being guided by Vidhan Sabha staff in order to lead them inside the house and they were being helped with their seat number. Moreover, families of first-timers were taking rounds to find a way in Vidhan Sabha corridors. With a lot of excitement, the families of first time MLAs came along as an audience of the session but for a couple of minutes, they remained confused as to where their seats are. But their excitement was in full swing to witness their kins sitting in the house.

Image: PTI