Punjab: AAP MLA Who Defeated Channi Outlines New Politics; 'Where Sweeper's Son Can Win'

Having defeated Charanjit Singh Channi in the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections, MLA Labh Singh Ugoke asserted that a new kind of politics has begun in the state. Ugoke, while speaking to the media, said that in this new kind of politics, a labourer's son can not only dream, but also become an MLA in reality.

"I contested for the first time. My family supported me. I did not have the money to contest the election. It is a new kind of politics in which a labourer's son can become MLA. I will work to improve the condition of hospitals and improve the quality of education," said Ugoke, who earlier worked in a mobile repairing shop. In the Bhadaur constituency, Ugoke won 63514 votes, defeating Channi, who won only 21065 votes, with a margin of over 42,000 votes.

Ugoke's mother continues to work as sweeper

Meanwhile, the mother of Ugoke, Baldev Kaur, continued working as a sweeper in the government school, even after her son's thumping victory in the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab.

"We have always worked hard to earn money. Irrespective of my son's position, I will continue to perform my duty in the school," Kaur said. Overjoyed by the victory of her son as an AAP candidate whose party symbol is a broom, Kaur said 'Jhadu' is an important part of her life. "Even though he contested against the Chief Minister of the state, we were always confident that my son would win," she added.

Ugoke's father, Darshan Singh, who used to work as a labourer, said that the family will live as of earlier. He wants his son to focus on the welfare of the people instead of the family. "People of the village elected him. We want him to be working for the welfare of the people. We will continue to live the way we used to earlier," said Darshan Singh.

Ugoke joined the AAP in 2013 and rose in the ranks of the party quickly. He had sought AAP's ticket from Bhadaur seat in 2017 too but the party had then decided otherwise.

(With ANI inputs)