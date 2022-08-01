Last Updated:

Punjab: AAP Municipal Councillor Shot Dead In Malerkotla; Incident Caught On CCTV

Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor Mohammad Akbar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Malerkotla district on Sunday, police said

An Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Malerkotla district on Sunday, police said. Mohammad Akbar was shot from a close range inside a gym run by him in Malerkotla. 

“One person came to the gym and fired at him (Akbar),” Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said. One of the bullets hit Akbar and he died on the spot, he added.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggested that the councillor's murder was the result of some personal enmity. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

In the video, Akbar was seen moving toward an unidentified man inside the gym. As Akbar came close, the unmasked assailant took out his revolver and fired at him.

Two persons involved in the killing fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace them, the police said.

Mohammad Akbar was the first-time councillor on the AAP ticket from Malerkotla. After winning his maiden municipal contest on a Congress ticket in February 2021, Akbar joined the AAP ahead of the February 2022 assembly elections.

In January 2020, his elder brother Mohammad Anwar, who was a Congress councillor, was also shot dead. Malerkotla town is the only Muslim-dominated assembly constituency in Punjab.

