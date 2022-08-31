Punjab After Delhi?: Akali Dal Demands CBI Probe Into AAP Govt's Punjab Excise Policy

Amid the ongoing faceoff between AAP and BJP over Delhi excise policy, a delegation, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Wednesday alleged a scam into excise policy in the state of Punjab. The delegation has also submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam in the policy.

Alleging monopoly on the sale of liquor in the state, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "There is a monopoly. They've given the command to sell liquor to just one person in Punjab." He further added, "The profit margin has been increased from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, but there is just one person to sell. Earlier there were 100 sellers, now there is just one. This is a clear scam."

Taking to Twitter, the SAD chief said, "Submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor and urged him to order CBI and ED probes in the Rs 500 crore scam committed by the AAP govt in Punjab through its "tailor-made" excise policy framed in line with Delhi Policy, which has already been found illegal and case has been registered by CBI."

Submitted a memorandum to Pb Governor & urged him to order CBI & ED probes in the Rs 500 crore scam committed by the AAP govt in Punjab through its "tailor-made" excise policy framed in line with Delhi Policy,which has already been found illegal & case has been registered by CBI. pic.twitter.com/TsLUGsMrOp — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 31, 2022

While addressing the media, the former deputy Chief Minister of Punjab accused the AAP-led state government of corruption and said, "What is happening in Delhi is also happening in Punjab. The liquor policy made by Manish Sisodia for the national capital is being followed in Punjab as well."

"Punjab's Financial Commissioner Taxation, Excise Commissioner Taxation met Sisodia at his residence in Delhi and took the decision on the liquor policy of Punjab. It was there that they decided that only one person will be given the command to sell liquor in the state," Badal alleged.

Manish Sisodia under CBI scanner over Delhi liquor policy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 19 conducted raids at 21 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with Delhi’s new liquor policy which was rolled back last month by the Delhi government.

Notably, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in July this year recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Excise Policy of 2021-2022. Following the Governor's recommendations, the CBI registered an FIR in the case, and named Manish Sisodia, the in-charge of Excise Policy, as an accused. In response to the registered FIR, the agency then went on to conduct raids.

Sisodia claims Delhi excise policy 'best ever'; says 'conspiracy being hatched'

After the CBI raids were conducted on his residence over the liquor policy scam in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the Excise Policy 2021-2022 'the best ever'. Further the AAP leader reiterated that the BJP ruled Centre is accusing the AAP of corruption in view of the party's entry in Gujarat for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

He further said, "A conspiracy is being hatched to put Kejriwal's Education Minister and Health Minister in jail on false charges."