'Punjab AGs Became Punching Bags In Proxy Political Wars': Congress MP Manish Tewari

Congress leader and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari said that the situation in Punjab is not ideal and the two previous Advocate Generals of Punjab became punching bags in "proxy political wars". He further indicated that conflict within the party continues due to the leadership changes in the government.

Anandpur Sahib MP's comments came a day after Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi accepted the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol. AG APS Deol had resigned after multiple accusations of interfering with the Punjab Government. The AG accused Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of spreading misinformation.

The Congress leader said that politicising the Advocate General's office undermines the Constitutional functionaries.

He said, "Since Punjab government is going to appoint New Advocate General they would be well advised to peruse Rules of Professional Standards prescribed by Bar Council of India."

He further added quoting the bar council of India, "An advocate is bound to accept any brief in the courts or tribunals or before any other authority in or before which he proposes to practise. He should levy fees that are at par with the fees collected by fellow advocates of his standing at the Bar and the nature of the case. Special circumstances may justify his refusal to accept a particular brief' Politicising AG's office undermines the integrity of Constitutional functionaries."

He also said, "Both previous General's Advocate of Punjab became punching bags in proxy political wars. Those who subvert the institution of AG's office need to remember a lawyer is neither wedded to a client or a brief."

Punjab CM accepts AG’s resignation

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had little option but to accept the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol. Sidhu was against Deol's appointment as he had represented Sumedh Singh Saini when he was the state's Director General of Police (DGP) during the sacrilege incidents in 2015.

Sidhu said that Deol prayed for transferring the investigation to CBI as he did not want their false implication in sacrilege cases due to "malafide, malice and ulterior motives". The state’s DGP will also be replaced and be sent to the Governor. IPS Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota is currently the state's DGP.

