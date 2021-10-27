On Wednesday, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh revealed that he will announce the name and election symbol of his party after the approval of the Election Commission. Addressing a press briefing, he claimed to have fulfilled 92% of the promises in the Congress manifesto during his tenure as the CM and mocked the 18-point programme given to him by the Congress leadership. Moreover, Singh revealed that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday along with 25-30 others to discuss the farmers' agitation.

Amarinder Singh remarked, "By the time my government was supposed to end which was March, everything would have been completed. Even now I am sure that the programmes which have been started are continuing. I don't want to name the Minister but to say that nothing happened in the last 4 and a half years- these are petty, small and unnecessary statements by people who have been part of my Cabinet."

Taking a dig at Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa for his belittling his concerns about the security situation, the former Punjab CM said, "They mock me regarding my concern regarding the security measures. My basic training is that of a soldier. I have been in the service for 10 years - from my training period to the time I left the Army, so I know the basics. I have been the Home Minister of Punjab for 9 and a half years. I have had all the sensitive issues under me whether it is intelligence or something else. And somebody who has been Home Minister for one month says he knows more than I know."

Slamming Congress and SAD's opposition to the Centre's move allowing BSF to undertake search, seizure and arrest within 50 km from the international border in Punjab, Amarinder Singh opined, "My information and understanding of the situation is that it is the Punjab Police who will look after everything. If they require assistance, they will ask for BSF assistance. BSF is not taking over anything in the state. The state will be run over by the state government. This is an issue being made just to gain some brownie points".

'Many people are with us'

While maintaining that he hasn't formally started alliance talks with BJP or any other outfit, Amarinder Singh reiterated, "Yes, I am forming a party. The question is- what is the name of the party. I can't tell you because I don't know it myself. Our lawyers are working with the Election Commission. When the Election Commission approves the name and the symbol, I will come and tell you". The former Punjab CM also claimed that there was a 25% drop in the popularity of Congress after Navjot Singh Sidhu took charge as the party's Punjab unit president.

Weighing in on whether other Congress leaders will join his new party, he divulged, "Obviously, we have got many people with us. When the time comes, when our party is announced, we will give you a list. I promise you one thing- we will fight all 117 seats. Whether we do seat adjustments or whether we fight on our own, time will tell. We are going to fight and there will be plenty of Congressmen coming. We are waiting for the opportune moment."

#WATCH | Capt Amarinder Singh speaks on Sidhu's tweet on him, "He knows nothing, talks too much, doesn't have brains. I never spoke to Amit Shah or Dhindsa over this, but I'll. I want to be strong to fight Cong,SAD,AAP. I'll talk to them,we'll put up united front to defeat these" pic.twitter.com/gCZbggRivK — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Responding to the controversy surrounding his friendship with Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, Singh asserted, "I have no view. Let Sukhjinder Randhawa say what he wants to. He was in my Cabinet for 4 years. Aroosa has been coming here for 16 years. I said even yesterday that I would request her to come again if visas are open. She is very knowledgeable."