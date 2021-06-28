Punjab: Amarinder Singh Confirms Ashwani Sekhri Is Not Leaving Congress

On Sunday, June 28, clearing the rumours of Ashwani Sekhri leaving Congress, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the senior party leader and the former minister will not leave and continue to stay in the party.

The Chief Minister said that he spoke to Sekhri and assured him that all his requests will be addressed.

He stated, "Sekhri was a dyed-in-the-wool Congressman who had spent his whole life with the party and all the rumours about his leaving the party were baseless".

Singh informed that Sekhri strongly denied the circulated media reports about him leaving the party and joining some other party. Sekhri has assured the Chief Minister that he was a committed and dedicated Congressman, who could never ever imagine leaving the party and joining others.

The Chief Minister also cleared all his apprehensions and assured him that he was a very senior leader of the party who had contributed a lot towards it.

CM added, "It is the party's duty and responsibility to watch and safeguard the interests of all senior leaders".

Punjab's MLAs meet Rahul Gandhi

On June 26, Punjab's dissenting MLAs met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and claimed that the Congress-led Punjab government had been under 'lockdown' for the last 4 years, raising questions over Captain Amarinder Singh's governance. The MLAs also demanded that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh must fulfil the promises made in 2017 so that they can face the people of their respective constituencies.

On June 23, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh returned from Delhi without meeting any senior leaders of the party. To this action, Punjab MP Partap Singh Bajwa said that the Congress high command is aware of the mistakes committed by party leaders.

Punjab Congress internal dispute

Rahul Gandhi had held a meeting with 13 anti-Amarinder MLAs where three points were discussed including the political situation in Punjab and the expectations of people from the state government, length of the grievances of the MPs and MLAs, and how to proceed further from here ahead of the Assembly elections.

The rift between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and party MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has been witnessed for a long time where both have openly criticized each other on several occasions. Now, both have demanded the intervention of the party's high command to the crisis, to soon hold discussions to bring an end to the turmoil.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI/FACEBOOK@MLAASHWANISEKHRI)