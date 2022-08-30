The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested former minister and Congress state working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu last week in connection with a Rs 2,000 crore food grains transportation scam. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the allotment of tenders for labour, cartage and transportation for lifting foodgrains in Ludhiana.

A two-time legislator from Ludhiana West constituency, Ashu was the minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in the previous Congress government, first under Captain Amarinder Singh and later under Charanjit Singh Channi.

Sources have now informed that the Enforcement Directorate has sought details from Punjab Vigilance regarding the food grain transportation scam. The ED has even written to the state bureau to provide the case file.

What is the scam Punjab food grain transportation scam?

The Punjab Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in the 2020-21 procurement season invited cluster-wise tenders to transport food grains from Mandis.

At the time of submitting tenders for labour, cartage and transportation work in Ludhiana, the list of vehicles submitted by some contractors had registration numbers of scooters, motorcycles and cars that were not verified by the officials due to alleged criminal connivance, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau alleged.

Following the verification of a complaint by Gurprit Singh, the case was registered under various provisions of the IPC and under the Preventions of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau police station Ludhiana in which contractors, including Telu Ram, were booked.

What is the role of the former minister?

During the investigation, Telu Ram revealed that through his personal assistant Meenu Malhotra, he met Bharat Bhushan Ashu to get tenders for 2020-21. The former minister then told Telu Ram to meet Rakesh Kumar Singla, Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies, according to the contactor.

“Singla was in charge of Punjab being chairman of the departmental chief vigilance committee for tenders and was acting on the directions of the former minister. Ram claimed that when he met Singla, he demanded Rs 30 Lakh on behalf of the former minister. On different days he gave a Rs 20 lakh bribe to Singla, and Rs 6 lakh to Meenu Malhotra. He also bribed other officers,” the Vigilance Bureau said in a statement after Ashu’s arrest.

Based on revelations and material evidence, Bharat Bhushan Ashu was named an accused in the case. During the investigation, it was also uncovered that Telu Ram had purchased about 20 acres of land and Meenu Malhotra also bought a number of properties, records of which are being put together. The record on posting of Rakesh Kumar Singla is also being collected while properties accrued by him would be probed.

It is to mention that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has received complaints of similar discrepancies in the allotment of contracts by the state department in 2020-21 from 18 districts. All these complaints will now be investigated and it could lead to further revelations.