Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal Joins Contractual Teachers' Protest; Vows To Regularise Jobs

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met protesting teachers in Punjab's Mohali, who have been demanding the regularisation of services of contractual teachers and staff workers. A large number of school teachers gathered outside the Punjab Education Board this afternoon with their long-pending demand for permanent jobs and improvised salaries. Hundreds of teachers were seen staging a sit-in protest and climbing water tanks to raise slogans against the government's unfulfilled poll promises.

Extending his support to the protestors, Arvind Kejriwal, whose party is hoping to rise to power in the northern state, promised to regularise the jobs of all the contractual teachers. Addressing protestors sitting atop a water tank in Mohali, Kejriwal vowed to bring the same facilities for teachers as available in Delhi.

"I have heard from farmers that many chief ministers including Captain Amarinder Singh and Badal have given the same assurances to the teachers. You might think that I am here to follow that trend. But you have may hear about the education system in Delhi. The government school status has changed significantly there. It was done by our teachers. All I had to do is solve their problems. I promise to regularise the jobs of the teachers in Punjab, just trust me with it," the Delhi CM told teachers in Mohali.

Taking a dig at the Channi-led Congress government in Punjab, Kejriwal said, "In Delhi, we send our teachers to Canada and Switzerland for training. But the Punjab government is sending their teachers on these water tanks to protest for their rights. In Punjab, the salary of teachers is Rs 6,000 whereas in Delhi the minimum wage itself is Rs 15,000."

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal joins the protest of contractual teachers in Mohali, Punjab pic.twitter.com/JiP06ifvfH — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

At least 13,000 contractual teachers in Punjab's Mohali have been working for a meagre salary of Rs 6,000 per month since 2013. Similar demands for regularization of services were raised during the 2017 elections but remained unfulfilled after the Congress government came to power.

The AAP supremo said he will not make big promises or fiery speeches, but revolutionize the education system the moment his party comes to power in the state.

AAP gears up for Punjab polls

As Punjab is ready to undergo Assembly elections in 2022, Kejriwal is ensuring to implement the party's strategies throughout the state with his 'Mission Punjab'. Kejriwal has been visiting Punjab on a frequent basis ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022. Earlier in the 2017 polls, the party emerged as the second-largest party in Punjab and thereafter are focusing on winning the elections this time.

As a part of the manifesto, the party aims to improve the state-run schools just like they did in Delhi and further resolve the multiple issues faced by the teachers on an emergency basis.

Arvind Kejriwal's 8 guarantees for Punjab teachers include:

Transforming Education System Turn contractual jobs into permanent Change Transfer Policy No non-teaching work for teachers Fill all vacancies Training from abroad Timely promotion Cashless Medical Facility

Image: PTI/Republc