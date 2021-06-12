Punjab Assembly Elections: SAD & BSP Officially Announce Alliance, Seat-sharing Formula

In a major announcement ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections next year, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have formally forged the alliance for polls. The alliance formation and its details were announced in a joint press conference by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and BSP General Secretary Satish Mishra on Saturday. Both parties have informed that they will fight the 2022 and further elections together.

SAD-BSP seat-sharing formula for Punjab Assembly elections

Announcing the seat-sharing formula for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed that it is a 'new day' in Punjab politics. Badal further announced that his party will contest 97 seats while its new ally BSP will be contesting on 20 seats. In addition, he also informed that a coordination committee of both parties will be formed soon. Badal hit out at the ruling Congress party in the state and said that the aim is to throw away the grand old party.

It's a new day in Punjab politics, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to fight the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections and future elections together: Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD President pic.twitter.com/j67kj6HI1f — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Out of 117 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to contest on 20 seats, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to contest the remaining 97 seats: Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD President pic.twitter.com/cXPVZWdVTq — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

"The aim is to save Punjab from the looters. This alliance has been formed to throw away the thief Congress out of Punjab," said Sukhbir Singh Badal. I thank Mayawati from the core of my heart for this alliance. We will win these elections. I also thanks the BSP Punjab President. There are no differences among us" "Captain Amarinder Singh has never been a responsible Chief Minister. His own party ministers have raised voice against him. The cabinet is openly saying that the CM has done a disaster in the Punjab government" Badal said while hitting out at the Congress party.

The SAD Chief also thanked BSP Supremo Mayawati for the alliance of 'two families'. He further exuded confidence that the newly formed alliance will win the upcoming Punjab elections. In another key announcement, Sukhbir Singh Badal has stated that once SAD forms the government, Punjab's deputy CM will be from the Dalit community.

SAD is committed to inclusive politics. While paying tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkarji on his 130th birthday,I had said that once SAD forms the govt, deputy CM will be from the Dalit community. Our commitment to Dalit empowerment & social justice will continue.4/4#SAD_BSP_Alliance pic.twitter.com/wE892tkxZ1 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 12, 2021

'This time the alliance won't be broken': BSP

BSP General Secretary Satish Mishra termed the development as a 'historic day' in Punjab politics as it forged an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He also added that in 1996, both parties jointly fought Lok Sabha polls and emerged victorious on 11 of 13 seats. Moreover, the BSP leader has asserted that the alliance will not break this time.

"This alliance is back after being apart for 25 years and as Sukhbir Ji has affirmed, this time it won't break and will go on forever. Every worker of the BSP is welcoming this alliance because the BSP and the SAD have common ideologies and thoughts" said Satish Mishra "Both parties work for the farmers, dalits, labourers and the oppressed. They will continue to do so," added Mishra

Mishra added that Mayawati herself did not attend the meeting due to the COVID-19 restrictions across the states. Moreover, he also informed that thousands of BSP workers would have come if Mayawati would have been present during the alliance formation. The BSP leader also hit out at the Congress and added that it is anti-Dalit and anti-farmers. Mishra said that the new alliance will work towards welfare and development.