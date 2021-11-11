Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution Rejecting Centre's Order Extending BSF Jurisdiction

Amid the ongoing ruckus in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, the assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution further rejecting the central government's notification concerning the extension of BSF jurisdiction in the state. Earlier in the day, the resolution was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who also holds the home ministry portfolio demanding the withdrawal of the Home Ministry's directive.

Calling it an attack on the federal structure and further a distrust on the state police administration, Randhawa moved the resolution challenging the central government's notification.

The resolution moved by the Deputy Chief Minister reads, "The decision of extending the jurisdiction of BSF from 15km to 50km by the Union government is an expression of distrust towards the state police and the people of Punjab. This is their insult, too. The Union government should have consulted the state government before taking such a major decision. The law and order situation in Punjab is totally under control. Extending the jurisdiction of BSF is symbolic of petty politics. All parties of Punjab have unanimously condemned this decision and demanded the Centre withdraw the October 11order issued by the ministry of home affairs, Government of India. Therefore, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously resolves that a resolution rejecting the notification of the central government in this regard may be passed."

Resolution of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on BSF issue reflecting unanimous will of State of Punjab good step

However If Political class of Punjab is serious only a collective Constitutional challenge of notification by filing an original suit under Article 131 of COI is the way forward pic.twitter.com/LI1IdYYzmh — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 11, 2021

Meanwhile, several opposition MLAs were also seen opposing the Punjab government over the resolution further accusing them of running double standards. Apart from that, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in a protest against the Congress government walked out for the second time from the Assembly followed by two BJP MLAs, Arun Narang and Dinesh Babbu.

Centre extends BSF jurisdiction

During the month of October, the Home Ministry extended the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) for conducting, searches, arresting suspects, and further making seizures within the area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the international borders of India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh.

Earlier, the BSF was empowered to take action only within 15 km in the bordering states such as Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam and now the authorisation of 50 km without any hurdle has received severe criticism from state governments.

(Image: PTI/Instagram/@SukhjinderSinghRandhawa/Facebook/@CharanjitSinghChanni)