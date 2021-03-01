Punjab Assembly Sees Paper-tossing & Slogan Protest By SAD MLAs Against CM & Governor

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on Monday witnessed massive ruckus as several Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs protested against Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and walked out during the Governor’s address. While both the Governor and the CM were leaving the assembly, slogans like 'go back Governor' were raised and some even started throwing papers. The MLAs specifically protested against the Governor's speech, farm laws, and the alleged unfulfilled promises of the Congress government in the state.

Opposition slams Captain Amarinder's government

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday had said his party will "force" the Congress-led government to explain why it had "betrayed" all sections of the society, in its last budget session. Majithia said be it farmers, farm labourers, youth, scheduled and backward castes, government employees, or trade and industry, each and every section of the society had been "befooled" by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. "We will ask the Chief Minister to explain why he betrayed the 'annadaata' by promising to waive loans taken from nationalized and private banks as well as cooperative societies and arhtiyas when he did not have any intention of fulfilling this promise," he further said. AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema had also said, "It has been four years since then and we have reached the final budget session and none of those promises have yet been fulfilled.

With the Punjab assembly polls due early next year, it will be the last full budget of the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government which came to power in 2017.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late last November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

