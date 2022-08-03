Punjab: 'Ayushman Bharat Scheme Cancelled By Former Cong Govt,' Alleges Finance Min Cheema

After the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh stopped the treatment of patients from Punjab for the first time as the Punjab government failed to clear its dues, the Finance Minister of the state HS Cheema said that Ayushman Bharat's agreement was cancelled by the previous government in December but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government is running the scheme on trust board.

"The scheme is ongoing and will continue. Strict action will be taken against any hospital refusing treatment," Punjab's Finance Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The statement came after the AAP-led state government received backlash over its inability to clear health insurance dues worth over Rs 16 crore owed for the past seven months. According to the reports, the dues are pending in respect of the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY). The scheme was launched in August 2019 by the Congress-led Punjab government.

The scheme was designed to provide health protection to the people of the state by providing financial cover to at least 65% of the population of Punjab. The health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year was offered under the scheme.

Notably, the AB-MMSBY was considered to be the flagship scheme of the Punjab government as it provides Rs 5 lakh cashless and paperless treatment cover to 39.66 lakh families in the state.

What's the role of PGIMER?

According to the reports, the PGIMER has stopped treating patients as the government of Punjab was unable to pay its dues on time. Reportedly, PGIMER usually caters to patients from across north India and over 35% of these patients come from Punjab alone for OPD consultations and admissions due to inadequate tertiary care at government hospitals in the state.

With the PGIMER halting the treatment due to the government's failure of non-reimbursement of funds and no other government hospital in Punjab offering treatment under the scheme, the patients will suffer the most.

According to reports, patients from Haryana also avail a similar facility and reportedly, the government of the state has been making regular payments to PGIMER.

Image: