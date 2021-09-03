Punjab: Badal Promises No Farm Laws If SAD Comes To Power; Accuses Amarinder & Kejriwal

President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sukhbir Singh Badal came down heavily on the ruling Congress in Punjab and said that his (SAD) outfit always remains a pro-farmers party and that it advocates the decision favouring the farmers. The SAD leader said, "During Akali's tenure we took landmarking decisions for farmers and for agriculture in Punjab. SAD is the only Punjab based party and the rest of the parties are controlled by high commands in Delhi."

No farm laws will be implemented in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

The Akali Dal President also made it clear that no farm laws will be implemented in the state as long as the Akali Dal is in Punjab.

"This is my promise to the people of Punjab that till the SAD is in the state, no farm laws will be implemented in Punjab. Our revolution is against the farm laws."

It should be noted here that the Akali Dali and the BJP were former allies, however, the former parted ways from the NDA alliance after the Parliament passed the three farm bills last year. Farmer protests remain a key subject as Punjab heads for the polls to be held next year.

Badal rebuke, Punjab, Delhi CMs for implementing farm laws

The Akali Dal President also lambasted the Punjab and Delhi CM for implementing the farm laws.

"Capt’s govt has implemented the three farm laws in Punjab while in Delhi Kejriwal implemented the new farm laws."

The Former Punjab Deputy CM also censured the lathi-charge on farmers in Punjab's Moga. Badal held Congress responsible for the violent protest where more than fifty farmers along with some policemen suffered injuries.

"It was the government who lathi-charged on the people, it was not the SAD who attacked them. Farmers should understand this."

SAD President censures Congress, AAP for promoting violence in Punjab

Badal also blamed Congress and AAP for creating the ruckus during the farmer's protest.

"The Akali Dal has released a list of Congress and AAP workers involved in the farmer's protest. Activists of both the political parties create law and order-disorder while protesting under the banner of farmers. Congress and AAP are trying to defame the farmers' movement by making these protests turn into clashes."

The SAD president also questioned the tiffin bomb recovery scare in the state, blaming the Punjab Chief Minister for trying to create an environment of emergency in the state through fake recoveries. Following the huge ruckus in Moja and the farmers protesting against the party, SAD President Badal has postponed his rallies for the next six days. The leader also said that he will be meeting with the Kisan leaders to resolve the issue.

