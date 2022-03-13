Punjab: Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet Likely To Include Harpal Cheema And Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Bhagwant Mann as Punjab Chief Minister, sources have informed ANI that he has been given a free hand from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership to form his cabinet. Reportedly, ministers who are likely to get a position includes Harpal Singh Cheema, who was the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and won a second consecutive term. He was also the face of the party in posters and hoardings.

Speaking on the cabinet to be formed, AAP's Punjab observer Raghav Chadha said that Bhagwant Mann will take the decision.

"This is Bhagwant Mann government. He will decide who will take oath as ministers," added Chadha.

Who will be in Bhagwant Mann's cabinet?

Apart from Cheema, who is expected to be a significant face in the cabinet, Kultar Singh Sandhwan is also expected to be included. He also won from the Kotkapura seat for the second time in a row.

According to ANI sources, another face that is likely to be included is Aman Arora, as he is considered close to Mann. Another leader who is likely to take oath is Gurmeet Haher, who is AAP's youth wing president.

Another important factor is that the cabinet could include women leaders in the party, unlike Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi cabinet. Baljinder Kaur and Jeevan Jyot Kaur, who defeated Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Majithia are likely to become a prominent and strong face in the cabinet.

According to ANI, another minister expected to be in the 17-member cabinet is Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who defeated Akali candidate Anil Joshi from Amritsar North seat. Moreover, Singh is also a former IPS officer who was the investigator of Punjab's Bargari sacrilege case.

Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on March 16

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann met Governor Banwarilal Purohit on March 12 to stake a claim to form the government. Mann went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh and submitted to him the confidence letter of MLAs. Bhagwant Mann was elected as the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday.

(With ANI inputs)