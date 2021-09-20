Punjab BJP Chief Claims Charanjit Singh Channi Appointed As CM To Lure Dalit Vote Banks

Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam has lashed out at the Congress party, claiming that appointing Charanjit Channi was a PR move by the state’s government to lure Dalit votes for the next assembly elections. He said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to rob Dalit votes by appointing a Dalit CM (in Punjab). It seems that this is Congress' old habit. They think that by appointing a CM for 3-4 months, they'll get the entire vote bank of Dalits. This is all for show.” He further said, “Congress has done this before as well. They get the votes of Dalits but they place their own leaders for governance. When it comes to respecting Dalits, they're insulted & thrown out of the party. This happened in the case of Dr BR Ambedkar.”

The political situation in Punjab

After Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Saturday, Charanjit Singh Channi was chosen as the interim Punjab Chief Minister. Channi will be the first-ever Dalit CM of Punjab. He took the oath at 11 am on Monday. He said before the oath-taking ceremony, “We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor.” Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu celebrated the party’s decision to replace Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi. Sidhu tweeted on his Twitter account, “Historic !! Punjab’s first Dalit CM-Designate … Will be written with Golden letters in History. A tribute to the spirit of the Constitution and the Congress !!”

Channi has been an advocate for the issues faced by Dalits in the state and even spoke out against Amarinder Singh. Channi is known to be a close associate of Rahul Gandhi and became the most popular choice among the Congress high command for the interim role of Punjab’s CM. Congress proposed to appoint a Hindu leader, Sunil Jakhar, but it was strongly opposed by Sikhs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A few hours before announcing his resignation from the party, Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressing his frustration over the party’s handling of his situation and being humiliated on multiple occasions. He further said that the party took decisions in Punjab without understanding the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns.

(with ANI inputs)

Image: ANI