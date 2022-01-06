Punjab: BJP Delegation To Meet Governor Today To Discuss PM Modi's Security Breach

In a major security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to poll-bound Punjab, his convoy on Wednesday was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur. Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab President Ashwani Sharma is now set to meet the state Governor to discuss the issue.

PM Modi, who was on his way to Ferozepur, where he was to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore, had to call off his visit due to a major security breach. At Ferozepur, an announcement was made on the stage that his visit is cancelled "due to some reasons", not specifying the security lapse. The BJP has since come out attacking the Punjab government for not ensuring enough safety for the PM.

BJP delegation to meet Governor

The BJP has since claimed the issue as an example of a major security breach and has lashed out at the ruling Congress Party for being responsible for the unfortunate development. Meanwhile, BJP has now informed that a delegation led by State President Ashwani Sharma will be meeting with the Governor today to discuss the issue ahead of the upcoming polls.

The meeting is set to happen today at 11 a.m. at Raj Bhavan. The party president is expected to explain the issue to the Governor, while also talking about the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The event is being seen as a major security breach caused by the state government.

Earlier while reacting to the event, Union Minister & Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said that the security breach was a part of a major conspiracy. "It's a conspiracy. It must be made sure that strong action will be taken against responsible persons. Attempt to suspend some junior officials will not solve the matter," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

Despite prior intimation, Punjab govt failed to provide security to PM: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs called the incident a security lapse and has demanded clarification from the Punjab government on the incident. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road. He proceeded to travel by road after confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

"Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," the MHA statement read.

The Home Ministry further claimed that the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government and they were supposed to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security, as well as keep a contingency plan ready, which they failed to do.

This was PM Modi’s first visit to Punjab ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections in the state as well as his first visit after the repeal of the farm laws.

Image: Twitter