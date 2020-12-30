Punjab BJP Leaders To Meet Governor Over Law & Order Situation; Attack On Party Workers

A delegation of BJP in Punjab will meet Governor VP Singh Badnore at 12:30 pm on Wednesday to raise the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in the state over the past few weeks. The BJP leaders will lodge a protest against the increasing incidents of vandalism of party offices and damage to telecom towers by the farmers in Punjab over the Centre’s three agriculture reforms.

Even as thousands of farmers continue to carry out peaceful protests at various border points of Delhi, a contrasting situation is allegedly seen in Punjab with scores of farmers and their supporters indulging in destructive activities such as disruption of telecom services, attack on BJP workers and damage to party offices.

BJP leaders meet Punjab DGP

The saffron party leaders had also met Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday, over the targeting of party offices and workers by "divisive and disruptive forces" who are taking advantage of the ongoing farmers' protest and demanded strict action against them.

The delegation led by former state minister Madan Mohan Mittal expressed its concern over the law and order situation in the state and claimed that the police, despite prior warnings, could not prevent an attack on BJP workers celebrating the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Bathinda on December 25, according to a party statement.

The delegation told the Director-General of Police (DGP) that "divisive and disruptive forces were at play" taking advantage of the farmers' stir and "the state police must act against them".

The Punjab unit of the BJP had on Sunday accused the state's ruling Congress of being behind frequent targeting of its offices and leaders by some criminal elements masquerading as farmers. Accusing the Congress of resorting to murder of democracy in Punjab, state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma had said his party leaders were not being allowed to hold party functions and programmes without the threat of disruption.

