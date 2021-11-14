Punjab BJP Leaders To Meet PM Modi In Delhi, Likely To Discuss Assembly Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of the Punjab unit are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today, November 14, ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. The party sources informed that party leaders including BJP Punjab President Ashwani Kumar Sharma, National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and National Executive member Harjeet Singh Grewal will participate in the meeting.

The sources stated, "Many important issues like farmers' protest, upcoming assembly polls, and Kartarpur Corridor are likely to be discussed in the meeting".

Ashwani Kumar Sharma on November 7 had said that in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, the party will contest all 117 seats in the state.

Punjab Assembly elections

Punjab is all geared for Assembly polls which is scheduled to be held in 2022.

In the Assembly polls of 2017, an absolute majority in the state was established by Congress by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. And by winning 20 seats, Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. While only 15 seats were won by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP secured 3 seats.

AAP announces candidates for Punjab 2022 polls

Earlier on November 12, AAP released the list consisting of the first 10 candidates for the Punjab 2022 assembly elections. The party has selected sitting legislators as its ten candidates who have been assigned the candidature from their present seats.

According to the list released by AAP state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh, the selected candidates' names include, AAP legislature party leader Harpal Singh Cheema will defend his Dirba assembly constituency, Saravjit Kaur Manuke will contest from Jagraon. Jai Kishan Rori from Garhshankar, Manjeet Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Budhram from Budhlada, Aman Arora from Sunam, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan.

While former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had announced that he was forming his own political party and contesting on all 117 seats in Punjab's 2022 Assembly elections.

