Punjab BJP MLA Thrashed, Clothes Torn By Farmers; BJP, Akali Dal Blame Congress Government

In a horrific incident, a BJP MLA was attacked and his clothes were torn by a group of farmers in Punjab's Muktsar district on Saturday even as police personnel attempted to move the legislator to a safe point. BJP MLA Arun Narang was attacked by the farmers at Malout when he arrived to address a press conference. The BJP MLA and other local leaders were initially surrounded by farmers following which black ink was hurled at them after which they were escorted to a shop nearby. The farmers once again targetted the MLA when he made his way out, attacking him physically and tearing his clothes to shreds while the police attempted to surround the MLA and move him to safety.

The video of the BJP MLA being hounded and attacked by the mob did rounds on social media following the attack on Saturday, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition and the farmer unions. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malout) Jaspal Singh informed that the protesters were adamant that they would not allow the BJP legislator to hold the press conference. The DGP said a criminal case will be registered against the suspects and statements of local BJP leaders were being recorded. Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Faridkot, was injured while trying to save and evacuate the MLA. He suffered a cane blow on his head, causing his turban to fall off. He was admitted in Civil Hospital, Malout, the CM said in a statement.

Punjab CM condemns attack

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh condemned the attack on BJP MLA Arun Narang and warned of strict action against anyone who attempted to disturb peace in the state. The Punjab CM also urged PM Modi to intervene in the ongoing farmer's agitation in order to bring a quick resolution in order to prevent further escalation of the situation. Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh also strongly condemned the attack on Narang at Malout and said that it was unacceptable for an elected representative to be thrashed in full public view. State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that such "unlawful behaviour" had no place in a democracy and the farmers' protest would be weakened by such incidents.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemns attack

Farmer union Amyukta Kisan Morcha condemned the attack on MLA Arun Narang at Malout and expressed 'regret' over the manhandling of an elected representative. Darshan Pal, the leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals to all protesters to remain peaceful and disciplined. "It is a matter of regret that an elected representative was treated this way. We do not encourage such behaviour. We strongly condemn this act," he said in a statement.

Akali Dal blames Cong govt for attack

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the attack on the BJP MLA as deplorable and targetted the Congress government over the failure of security. The Akali Dal leader demanded an impartial inquiry to fix the responsibility for the "failure" of the police in protecting the dignity of an elected representative. He appealed to everyone to exercise restraint to ensure that peace and communal harmony in the state was not disturbed.

Violent attack on BJP Abohar MLA Arun Narang in Malout is highly deplorable! We strongly demand an impartial inquiry into the incident to fix responsibility on State police in failing to protect an elected rep's dignity. Shameful that Cong govt has failed to maintain law & order! — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 27, 2021

I urge both the Central and the State governments to take needed steps to reduce the tense situation which had developed in the State due to the Centre’s refusal to listen to the sentiments of the farmers and repeal the three hated #FarmLaws. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 27, 2021

BJP holds Punjab govt responsible for attack

The BJP on Saturday blamed the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government for the "murderous" attack on its MLA Arun Narang in the state and demanded exemplary action against culprits. In a statement, BJP general secretary Arun Singh condemned the mistreatment meted out to the legislator as extremely barbaric and painful. "The BJP condemns this incident that happened under the Congress government's protection. The Amarinder Singh government of the Congress is directly responsible for it," the party said in the statement.