Punjab: BJP Slams Sidhu Over Remarks On Mann Govt; 'Cong Fueled AAP's Separatist Ideology'

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Tuesday, April 5, attacked former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu over the Aam Aadmi Party government's maintenance of law and order situation in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party pointed at the Congress for indirectly encouraging AAP's conduct of government in Punjab.

Prakash Reddy said, "AAP, the new elected Punjab government adopted the political activities that were passed by the Congress party".

He added that the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann is indirectly sponsored by separatist thinkers and as a result, controversial issues have taken center stage in the state.

Sidhu slams AAP over law and order situation in Punjab

Earlier on Monday, Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the AAP government over the law and order situation in Punjab and said that it is a "jungle raj". Sidhu, who had arrived in Ludhiana to console the family of the Congress worker who was allegedly murdered, added that law & order, and peace in the state must be the top priority.

According to ANI, Sidhu said, "I have never seen such anarchy in Punjab. No one is afraid of law and order. It's jungle raj. Cold-blooded murders are being committed in broad daylight. There should be no priority other than law and order and peace in the state."

When Rome was burning, Nero was playing his flute!

Atrocities keep increasing on Congress workers. The Politics of fear replacing Politics of hope.

Within a few days of taking reins of State, so called AAP volunteers taking law in their hands while the govt plays mute spectator. pic.twitter.com/wz8Av4Tyyu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 2, 2022

Referring to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's roadshow that was recently held with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the former Congress state president stressed that people who are responsible to answer for the problems reported in the state are spinning 'charkha' in Gujarat.

Punjab Election results 2022

In a piece of history, the Aam Aadmi Party registered victory in Punjab by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats, defeating Congress and the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance. The party defeated leaders like Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, and Captain Amarinder Singh.

After the government led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, the party formed its second state government in the country, this time in Punjab. In the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections, Congress secured 18 seats, SAD won three, BJP won two, BSP secured one seat, and an Independent candidate won one seat. AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of 58,206 votes.

(Image: PrakashReddy/Facebook/PTI)