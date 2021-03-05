Punjab Budget Session: Assembly Speaker Suspends SAD MLAs For Creating Ruckus

High drama witnessed in Punjab Assembly when the Speaker suspended all Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs from the House for the rest of the Budget session after they repeatedly interrupted Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

As Captain started his speech and mentioned the letter of the Shiromani Akali Dal's President Sukhbir Singh Badal about the Farm laws, Akalis created ruckus inside the Assembly session. In fact, they protested against the Punjab government for falsely mentioning the letter and said that Badal has never advocated regarding the new farm laws. Speaker Rana KP Singh tried to control the situation and later suspended 14 SAD legislators after they created chaos in the Vidhan Sabha that led to two adjournments of the House. None of the Akali MLAs will be present for the next three days budget.

'Murder of Democracy': Manjinder Srisa

While speaking to Republic SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said it's public demand to raise the voice against the increasing fuel prices.

It's a very sad state that if the Shiromani Akali Dal is raising voice against the surging fuel prices in Punjab and the taxes on it, this is the voice of the common people. It's not SAD's personal issue. Fuel prices in Punjab have skyrocketed and the public cannot afford it anymore. It's a shame, that someone who is taking the stands of the middle class and farmers is being suspended from the House for the whole session. This is a murder of democracy", he said.

Sirsa responded on being asked what is his reaction to the allegations of not just creating ruckus but heckling the Chief Minister

Thier is no ruckus, every member of the Legislative assembly has the right to raise their voice. They go to the well and raised the slogan against the Chief Minister doesn't mean they are heckling the CM. Isn't the Congress who comes in the well in Lok Sabha, in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. They do when they feel something is unjustified. When something wrong is happening then who will take the right step".

Sirsa further said that SAD members are responsible elected representatives. At no point in time, any Akali Dal MLA would come to this situation where this word should be used 'heckled'.

"Raising the voice is justified but now that they have thrown them out, now the only excuse has been left that they were heckling the CM. Our next step will be that we will write an application to the speaker and asked him to reconsider it and if he doesn't we will defiantly explore all the possibilities to go to the Civil court", he added.

