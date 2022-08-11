Punjab Cabinet approves fund to create health, education infrastructure

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod for setting up a fund for the creation and revival of health and education infrastructure in the state.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, said an official statement here.

The 'Sikhya-te-Sehat' fund is primarily aimed at creating and sprucing up of capital assets in the fields of health and education within the geographical limits of the state for the benefit of the public through mobilising voluntary donations, it said.

The chief minister will be the chairperson of the trust, finance minister the vice chairperson, chief secretary will be member secretary and ministers of health, school education, medical education, higher education and technical education departments will be its trustees.

The trust will also have an advisory committee headed by the chief secretary, it said.

In another move aimed at providing relief to the cotton picking labourers in event of cotton crop loss due to a pest attack, the Cabinet accorded its consent to amend the existing policy of revenue department for identification of farm labourers in this regard.

The primary objective of this policy is to also provide relief to cotton picking labourers when relief is given to farmers on account of crop damage.

However, as identification of farm labourers was difficult with the provisions of existing policy, it has been amended to overcome these difficulties.

According to the revised policy, the revenue 'patwaris' and agriculture extension officers will identify the labourers through a comprehensive survey of the villages and 'patwaris' will certify that the family does not have any cultivable land or owns land less than one acre.

The list will be finalised after getting public objections and certification in the general hearing at villages on a stipulated time. The policy will be applicable from the Kharif season 2021 onwards.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for sending the case of special remission to 23 convicts confined in jails to the Punjab Governor for consideration under Article 161 of the Indian constitution.

In another major decision, the Cabinet gave its nod for granting earned leave, half pay leave and extraordinary leave to guest faculty and part time lecturers of the government colleges in addition to the existing casual and maternity leaves.

To create conducive environment for industrial sector thereby creating jobs for youth, the Cabinet also approved a proposal for signing of shareholders agreement (SHA) and state support agreement (SSA) for Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (MIC) under Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) project near Rajpura.

It is coming up with the support of National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC).

The project will act as a catalyst for local commerce, business with global-competitiveness and creating an environment conducive to investments, said the statement.