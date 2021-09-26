Punjab: Cabinet List To Be Rejigged As Dropped MLAs Complain; Channi-Gandhi Rework Names

Crisis lingers in the Punjab Congress as sources report that the final list of council of ministers are being re-worked on Sunday after several senior leaders were miffed at being dropped. As per sources, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Rahul Gandhi held a video conference meeting till late Saturday night to include Randeep Nabha into the cabinet and drop Gurkirat Kotli or Kuljit Nagra. Channi has announced that the new cabinet will be sworn in on Sunday at 4:30 PM.

Punjab cabinet to be rejigged?

Sources state that after names of new cabinet ministers were released, several senior leaders had complained to Congress High Command seeking revision. Moreover, six MLAs wrote to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asking him to induct MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet as he faces sand mining allegations. As per sources, several ministers from the Amarinder Singh cabinet like - Balbir Sidhu, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, Gurpreet Singh Kangad, Sadhu Singh Dharmasot and Sundar Shyam Arora have been dropped from the Channi cabinet. Names of the council of ministers were finalised after back-to-back marathon meetings between Rahul Gandhi and Channi, sans Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On Thursday, Channi had visited Delhi four times in the span of 2-3 days to submit his list of council of ministers to the Gandhis. As per sources, Brahm Mohindra, Rana Gurjeet, Manpreet Badal, Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbir Singh Sarkariya, Aruna Choudhary, Gurkirat Kotli, Raja Varing, Razia Sultana, Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, Sangat Singh Giljiyan, Kaka Randeep Singh, Pargat Singh, Kuljeet Singh Nagra have been inducted into the new cabinet. The list had been submitted by Channi to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday afternoon.

Channi takes oath as Punjab CM

On Monday, Congress High Command's pick 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (A Jat Sikh) and OP Soni (a Hindu) too took oath. Channi, a Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government, is a 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and a vocal critic of the ex-CM and a close aide of Navjot Sidhu.

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this." Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.