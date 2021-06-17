Punjab Cabinet Reshuffle Likely; Final Decision Rests On Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi

In a meeting called by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday, a reshuffle of the Punjab cabinet was discussed. The present cabinet, which lacks enough Dalit faces will be reorganized. The final decision, however, rests in the hands of the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi who has called for a meeting with the cabinet on June 20 to discuss the internal feud between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh, and the restructuring of the party before the 2022 assembly elections.

Confirming the news, Dalit MLA Rak Kumar Verka, said, "Dalit faces are less in Punjab cabinet ministry, and requirement is there. Discussions have taken place but the final call to reshuffle the cabinet will be taken by Sonia Gandhi." Hinting at the feud between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, which has resulted in turmoil in the politics of the state, he added,"Things would be settled soon in Punjab Congress."

Sonia Gandhi summons Amarinder Singh, Sidhu for discussion on June 20

Sonia Gandhi has summoned senior leaders from the state to Delhi on June 20. Earlier on June 11, the three-member committee formed by her comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat had submitted its report. The Rae Bareli MP, who has already gone through the report submitted, will take a decision only after personally interacting with leaders such as the Punjab CM, MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa. The meeting shall be held in Delhi and other Cabinet Ministers will also meet Sonia Gandhi.

The rift between Navjot Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh

While Navjot Sidhu has continued to be an MLA after resigning from the Cabinet in July 2019, he maintained a distance from party activities. Moreover, he has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive.

The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9. Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Singh on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that the cricketer-turned-politician wanted to join some other party.

Ruling out the possibility of replacing Sunil Jakhar as the Punjab Congress president, the CM asserted that he would oppose the suggestion of giving the top post to Sidhu. Additionally, he also dismissed the claim of the ex-BJP MP on the Deputy CM's position. In another development, the cricketer-turned-politician has dared Amarinder Singh to take action amid speculation that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau is investigating some allegations against him and his aides.