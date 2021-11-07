Punjab Cabinet To Decide On VAT Reduction On Petrol And Diesel Today After Centre's Move

Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab Finance and Taxation Minister indicated on Friday, November 5, that the state government will decide on lowering the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel at the next cabinet meeting on Sunday. Badal told the media at a state-level occasion here that the Punjab government is also interested in lowering petrol and diesel rates to provide greater relief to the people, but that the final decision will be made at the upcoming cabinet meeting. According to the state finance minister, the Union government should have decreased the excise rate on petrol and diesel much further.

The central government approved a Rs 5 and Rs 10 reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, bringing their retail prices down from record highs. The Union government had encouraged states to decrease VAT on petrol and diesel in proportion to the reduction in excise tax to provide assistance to consumers. Manpreet Singh Badal stated that the state government is responsible for a variety of social welfare programmes for the population, as well as education, health, power, law enforcement, and infrastructure development.

Punjab cabinet to hold a meeting on petrol and diesel prices on Sunday

Badal claimed that the Union government imposes higher taxes on petrol and diesel than the states, but the Punjab administration is eager to lower fuel prices. Sukhbir Singh Badal, the head of the Shiromani Akali Dal, had previously requested the Congress government to lower the VAT rate on petrol and diesel to help consumers. Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday, stating that SAD members who were 'peacefully' protesting to 'raise farmers' voice' were lathi-charged.

SAD Chief Badal slams Punjab CM Channi and Centre

Dozens of SAD workers, according to Badal, were arrested during the rally yesterday. He further said that the state's people are suffering as a result of the Channi-led Punjab government's 'highest ever' state value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. The Shiromani Akali Dal chief described his party's demonstration as a "political surgical strike" on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, claiming that despite the security, his party supporters were successful in 'gherao' his home.

"High fuel prices have been eating into the Pbis (Punjabis) pocket. Centre's late reduction of rates is a half measure! On behalf of SAD and Punjab, I demand that CM @CharanjitChanni take note from other states and reduce sky-high petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10. Punjab has suffered enough!" he had tweeted. In another tweet, Badal said, "This corrupt Cong govt and it's CM who is only interested in loot and scoot lathi-charged peaceful Akali workers raising the voice of farmers demanding compensation of Rs 50,000/acre for cotton growers and reduction in State VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 10/Litre in front of CM residence."

"Courted arrest with 100s of Akali workers to demand justice for cotton growers and common man suffering due to highest ever State VAT imposed on petrol and diesel by Cong govt. We won't relent till farmers get compensation @ Rs50,000/Acre and VAT on fuel is not reduced by Rs 10/ltr," he added with a tweet.

Not intimidated or afraid of being beaten or detained by police. @Akali_Dal_ vows to carry on the battle against injustice meted out to Punjabis & farmers. We won't back off till the govt pays Rs50K each to cotton farmers & provide relief to Punjab by reducing VAT on fuel. pic.twitter.com/4GIwlcE5yd — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) November 6, 2021

Centre's reduction of fuel prices

On the eve of Diwali, the central government lowered excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, bringing relief to customers who had been hit by inflation and rising fuel prices. As a result, the VAT rates in at least 22 states and UTs have been decreased in varying proportions. On November 4, petrol prices across the country were cut by Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 per litre, while diesel rates were cut by Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88. In BJP-ruled states, the VAT rates on petrol and diesel have been reduced by Rs 8 and Rs 9, respectively.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

Image: PTI