Punjab: CBI Carries Out Searches At Premises Linked To AAP MLA In Rs 40 Cr Bank Fraud Case

As the faceoff between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP continues over Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out searches at three locations in Punjab's Sangrur district linked to AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in connection to a Rs 40 crore bank fraud case.

The searches were being carried out in Maler Kotla area of Sangrur district in connection with the case against the Amargarh MLA, with the location being his ancestral home. The case was registered on a complaint from the Bank of Baroda. Cash worth Rs. 16.57 lakh (approx), around 88 foreign currency notes, some property documents, several bank accounts and other incriminating documents were found and recovered during searches.

The AAP MLA has claimed that he has nothing to do with the companies and that his brother Balwant Singh is into the business of handling the companies. He added that he was not present at his residence when the CBI carried out raids.

This comes just a day after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. He was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files.

Tajinder Bagga released

Tajinder Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal, and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After getting a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police while taking Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours.

Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night on May 6, as a Magistrate court in Gurugram granted him bail. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries. Acknowledging the BJP leader's apprehension as a threat from the Punjab Police, the court asked the Station House Officer of the Janakpuri Police Station to make the requisite arrangements for ensuring his safety.