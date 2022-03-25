Punjab: Certificates given to Rajya Sabha candidates

Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) Certificates were given on Friday to five Punjab Rajya Sabha candidates, who were elected unopposed to the upper house of Parliament.

AAP had nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, party leader Raghav Chadha, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, IIT-Delhi Prof Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 elections.

Four candidates received their certificate themselves while Harbhajan Singh's certificate was received by his authorised representative, Gulzar Inder Chahal, according to an official release here.

The certificate was handed over to Sanjeev Arora by Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju and Vidhan Sabha Secretary Surinder Pal.

Sandeep Pathak, accompanied by Punjab Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Lal Chand Kataruchak, was given the certificate by Surinder Pal. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK