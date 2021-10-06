Punjab, Chhattisgarh CMs Announce Ex-gratia For Kin Of Deceased Farmers In Lakhimpur

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs individually to the kin of four farmers who were dead in the violence that erupted at Lakhimpur Kheri.

"We stand with the families of the farmers who have been murdered. I announce Rs 50 lakhs each to the families of the deceased including the journalist," the Punjab CM said during his interaction with media persons in Lucknow.

We cannot sit at home: Charanjit Singh Channi

"The Congress has always been with the farmers. Now, this is our duty to stand by their side during their bad time. We cannot sit at home," added CM Channi.

Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel too announced a Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the victims.

"On behalf of the Chhatisgarh Government, I announce Rs 50 lakhs each for the families of the farmers and journalists who died in the violence," Baghel said.

The Chattisgarh CM who was on Tuesday stopped by the Lucknow Airport Authority to step outside in the city taking to his official Twitter handle affirmed his confidence in the visit.

बहुत सुन रखा था लखनवी तहज़ीब के बारे में। इस बार एयरपोर्ट पर जो हुआ वह तो एकदम उलट था।



ये आपने क्या कर दिया योगी जी!!



लखनऊ के लोगों को कितना बुरा लगता होगा, मैं समझ सकता हूँ।



लोगों को समझ में आ रहा होगा कि उन्होंने क्या खोया है‌। pic.twitter.com/OL9LMYvc8C — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 5, 2021

"If the administration is allowing us to go, then we will go only in our vehicles and not in any prison," Baghel said.

UP govt-Congress scuffle for Lakhimpur visit

Following a continued stalemate between the Uttar Pradesh Government along with leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were allowed to mark their presence in Lakhimpur. The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government had earlier denied permission to a five-member delegation led by Gandhi to meet the kin of the farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The Wayanad MP decided to go ahead with his visit along with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

What happened at Lakhimpur Kheri?

As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on Monday, farmers and labourers were peacefully protesting against Ajay Misra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at the playground of the Maharaja Agrasen Inter College on October 3 by showing black flags. The complainant Jagjit Singh mentioned that three vehicles ferrying Ashish Misra and 15-20 unknown persons drove towards the event venue in Banbirpur village at high speed at around 3 pm. He also claimed that Misra was sitting on the left seat of his Mahindra Thar vehicle, fired at protesters, and proceeded ahead by mowing down farmers.

Alleging that two farmers succumbed to bullet injuries, the complainant added that Ashish Misra's three cars turned turtle due to high speed which left many passersby injured. After this, he reportedly opened fire again and fled the spot. Lamenting that no action was taken against the Union MoS Home for allegedly threatening farmers, the FIR claimed that this was a "pre-planned conspiracy" by Ajay Misra and his son. However, Ajay Misra and his son have flatly denied these charges claiming that they were not present at the site.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/BHUPESH BAGHEL/FACEBOOK