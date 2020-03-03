Punjab Chief Minister Says The Govt Is Committed To End Monopoly In Transport Business

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said his government is committed to check monopoly and undue profiteering in the transport business while addressing the Assembly. He also announced that a new mining policy would come to an end with the mining mafia.

On the issue of the State Transport Policy, the Chief Minister pointed out that the matter was sub-judice but, necessary action would be taken as per the directions of the court, as and when the issue was settled.

Singh assured the House that any transport permits found illegal would be canceled, disclosing that show-cause notices had already been issued for 142 permits, which were being examined as per law.

The Chief Minister said, "The transport department was in the process of issuing 15-day Show Cause Notices for the remaining 212 permits as well, promising total transparency in issurance of permits, along with all possible steps to break the monopoly in the transport sector."

He added that his government was committed to end the monopolistic practices and cartelization in the transport sector. He accused the SAD-BJP regime to promote for its benefit.

The Chief Minister also announced a 50 percent concession on bus fares to the women traveling in government-run buses. The Minister tweeted, "From 1st April 2020 onwards, women in Punjab can avail 50% concession on all travels in Government & PRTC buses. #WomenEmpowerment."

For the benefit of the state's unemployed youth, in the next two years 5000 minibus route will be permitted. Another 2,000 route permits would be provided for regular 52-seater stage carriage buses during the next two years, the Chief Minister told the House.

Amarinder Singh tweeted, "To check monopoly in public transport, we will be rolling out 2,000 extra permits across Punjab and we will give 5,000 permits of minibusses to unemployed youth across Punjab."

