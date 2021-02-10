Punjab Civic Body Polls: Clashes Erupt Between SAD & Congress; 2 Akali Dal Workers Killed

Ahead of the civic polls in Punjab, clashes erupted between Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in which two people were killed while many sustained minor injuries as a car ran over SAD workers during Municipal Corporation election campaign, informed Punjab's Moga district police on Wednesday. According to sources, the incident took place on Tuesday night when workers of both the parties came face to face in ward number 9 of Moga district in which both the factions first had heated arguments which later led to a clash.

Punjab: Clashes erupt between Cong & SAD workers

SAD workers, who were campaigning for the February 14 municipal polls, alleged that the Congress activists ran their vehicles over them when they tried to flee. Sources further revealed that one person had immediately died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Ludhiana. Hitting out the Congress Party, Akali workers said that the police of the state has also turned mute over such matters.

Ludhiana Police informed that a case under relevant sections including 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against Narinderpal Singh Sidhu, who is a husband of Congress candidate from ward number 9 along with 6 others. "3 people including Sidhu have been arrested so far and the two vehicles have also been impounded," Police added. Elections to 8 municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats in Punjab will be held from February 14.



