Punjab CM Amarinder May Attend Sidhu's PPCC Chief Installation, After 'big Brother' Appeal

In what may seem like the first step toward burying the hatchet, Captain Amarinder Singh, on receiving multiple invitations, gave his nod to attend the ceremony on July 23 in which Navjot Singh Sidhu will be taking charge as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. The two renowned faces in Punjab's political sphere had been at loggerheads with each other for years now, disturbing the unity of the Congress party. Before the 2022 assembly elections in the state, the party took up the task of bridging the differences, and for the same came up with a 3-member committee, which framed a formula. Giving Navjot Singh Sidhu the position of the PPCC President is seen as a part of the formula, though Captain Amarinder Singh had shown his disagreement to the same.

Captain Amarinder Singh receives invitation from Sidhu

Earlier in the day, Navjot Sidhu and four other working presidents of the Congress party sent a special invite to

Amarinder Singh to join the installation ceremony that is scheduled for Friday. Amarinder Singh was handed the special invitation at his farmhouse by two of the working presidents-Kuljit Nagra and Sangat Singh Gilgian, who left from Chandigarh on Thursday morning, especially for this.

Sources informed Republic Media Network that apart from a joint letter, Navjot Singh Sidhu has sent a personal letter to Captain Amarinder Singh. In the said letter, Sidhu has referred to Captain Amarinder Singh as his 'elder brother' and has sought for his 'blessings' during the installation ceremony.

Captain Amarinder Singh accepts Sidhu's invitation: Sources

Purportedly accepting the invitation, Captain Amarinder Singh invited all Congress MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries from the state for tea at 10 am on Friday. They, as per sources, will all then go to Punjab Congress Bhawan together for the installation of the new PPCC team at Punjab Bhawan. 58 MLAs are said to be in attendance in total.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, earlier this week, appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar on Sunday. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra.