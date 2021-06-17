Punjab CM Amarinder Reaches Out To Rebel Ministers Before He & Sidhu Face Sonia Gandhi

Ahead of meeting with Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi on June 20, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday summoned ministers of his cabinet. The nine cabinet ministers summoned included Sukhjinder Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi who reportedly gave their views against the CM who is the MLA from Patiala before the three-member panel. The meeting, which took place at Captain Amarinder's residence, has all the nine ministers present with him and they are reportedly mulling over issues of divergence in the cabinet.

Sonia Gandhi summons Amarinder Singh, Sidhu for discussion on June 20

Sonia Gandhi has summoned senior leaders from the state to Delhi on June 20. Earlier on June 11, the three-member committee formed by her comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat had submitted its report. The Rae Bareli MP, who has already gone through the report submitted, will take a decision only after personally interacting with leaders such as the Punjab CM, MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa. The meeting shall be held in Delhi and other Cabinet Ministers will also meet Sonia Gandhi.

The rift between Navjot Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh

While Navjot Sidhu has continued to be an MLA after resigning from the Cabinet in July 2019, he maintained a distance from party activities. Moreover, he has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive.

The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9. Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Singh on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that the cricketer-turned-politician wanted to join some other party.

Ruling out the possibility of replacing Sunil Jakhar as the Punjab Congress president, the CM asserted that he would oppose the suggestion of giving the top post to Sidhu. Additionally, he also dismissed the claim of the ex-BJP MP on the Deputy CM's position. In another development, the cricketer-turned-politician has dared Amarinder Singh to take action amid speculation that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau is investigating some allegations against him and his aides.