Punjab CM Amarinder Says 'Will Abide By Congress President's Decision' Amid Row With Sidhu

Amid the war between the two factions in Punjab Congress, CM Amarinder Singh on Saturday, admitted that he will abide the High Command's decision, but raised concerns regarding the political changes. Sources report that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have sternly advised Navjot Singh Sidhu to not criticise the Punjab government publically. Sources added that Sidhu is likely to bag the Punjab Congress chief post and in-charge Harish Rawat is currently in Chandigarh trying to get CM Capt Amarinder Singh on board. While sources stated that Rawat will attempt to hold a face-to-face meeting between the CM and Sidhu, the Amritsar East MLA has already left for Patiala from Panchkula.

Capt: 'Will abide by Congress High Command'

After meeting CM Singh, Rawat said, "I met with Punjab CM, he has raised certain issues. One thing is clear that he will abide by the High Command's decision. He has reiterated his previous stance which is very important for Congress". The CM too maintained, "Any decision taken by Cong president will be acceptable to all". Rawat will announce the final formula later in the evening.

Meanwhile, Sidhu met current Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jhakar at his Panchkula residence and the two shared a hug for the media after the meeting. Sources report that along with Sidhu two other working presidents - Santosh Chaudhary and Vijay Indra Singla - both close to Capt Amarinder Singh and Rahul Gandhi. The Punjab CM has written to party chief Sonia Gandhi expressing anger at Congress High Command's continued interference into the state unit's politics. Warning of repercussions of the High Command's continued interference, he has highlighted how castes need to be represented adequately in the party and the state cabinet.

Moreover, sources stated that top leaders in Captain Amarinder's camp allegedly feel that appointing a man who is known to be a 'friend' of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa is 'a big mistake'. Sources state that the Punjab CM is worried of alienating the Hindu vote bank in Punjab by Sidhu's elevation. Singh has backed Congress MP Manish Tewari for the top post as a 'Hindu face' to appease the 38% Hindu population in the state.

Sidhu Vs Capt

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after he denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Later, he was divested of several portfolio which led to his resignation from the cabinet. He later patched up with CM Amarinder Singh over an informal lunch, but it seems to have gone awry as Sidhu began to attack the CM again. After the HC quashed the SIT probe into 2015 firing sacrilege cases, he targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case. Recently, the Amritsar East MLA has taken to Twitter to advise the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. As the High Command mulls appointing Sidhu as state party chief, Singh has refused to accommodate Sidhu as state party chief, offering to induct him in the cabinet if needed.