Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh Dares AAP, SAD To Declare All Funds Taken In Last 10 Years

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lashed out on Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) on Tuesday. Captain stated that the opposition parties lied bluntly on the issue of political funding from private power companies. He said that the funds provided to Congress had nothing to do with Punjab elections or the controversial PPAs signed by the Akalis. Furthermore, he said that the political donations were not made to Punjab Congress, but to AICC in 2009 and 2014. Amarinder Singh slammed the opposition parties for spreading rumors to mislead the people, ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Captain stated that the donations taken by the AAP government during the 2014 elections were already under the inspection of the Enforcement Directorate. Recently, media reports stated that ED has registered a case pertaining to four cheques accounting Rs. 50 lakh, allegedly given to AAP during the 2014 Delhi assembly elections. In 2020, Delhi police have also registered a case against the four companies.

The Chief Minister challenged both the parties to declare all their political funding of the past 10 years so that the people of Punjab would know the truth behind their claims and counter-claims. “Let the truth come out, and let the people decide who is or has cheating them with false allegations and accusations,” he remarked.

PPAs signed by the SAD-BJP government

The captain said that the PPAs were signed by the SAD-BJP government at first and his government is trying to neutralize the ill-effects of those PPAs, without further burdening the state's exchequer. In addition, he stated that as per media reports, the Akalis led by the Badals had taken more than Rs 100 crore in political funds and declared a measly Rs 13 crore, putting the rest in their personal pockets.

On July 4, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa also hit out at Captain Amarinder Singh. Bajwa said that the captain's decision of reviewing the ill-conceived PPAs is 'extremely delayed'. Replying to his statements, Caption said that he will soon announce the legal strategy to counter the PPA.

Bajwa said, "The government had over four years to focus on the issue. A suitable conclusion must be reached to ensure that the people of Punjab are no longer cheated by these agreements."

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also hit out at Amarinder Singh, after the captain blamed the SAD government for the power crisis in Punjab. Bajwa also slammed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for not being able to provide uninterrupted electricity to farmers during paddy season over the years. Bajwa stated that PSPCL should also be responsible and accountable for the Punjab Power crisis.

