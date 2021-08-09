The political controversy in Punjab's Congress unit has taken a fresh turn with sources informing Republic TV that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will reach the national capital, New Delhi, on Monday evening to meet party president Sonia Gandhi.

It is pertinent to note that this will be the first meeting between both the leaders after Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), against Captain Amarinder Singh's will. Sources informed that the meeting will witness discussions regarding the state's Cabinet expansion and reshuffle of ministers.

The proceedings for Cabinet expansion and ministry reshuffle was supposed to take place a long time ago but could not be worked upon due to major tensions and infighting within the Congress party, according to the Punjab Chief Minister. At least four to five ministers are likely to be replaced, according to sources. Information available on-ground suggests that an important focus of the meeting would be how the ministers, who backed Sidhu openly, are treated.

Punjab Congress reshuffle

In an earlier meeting in June called by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, a reshuffle of the Punjab Cabinet was discussed. It was reportedly decided that the present Cabinet, which lacks enough Dalit faces, would be reorganized. The final decision, however, was left in the hands of Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi. Gandhi had called for a meeting with the Cabinet on June 20 to discuss the internal feud between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh and the restructuring of the party before the 2022 Assembly elections.

Recently, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had asserted that he would surely discuss this subject with the party's high command during his visit to New Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Singh said that the party is in a good position right now and that the same has to be further consolidated till the elections. While commenting on Sidhu's appointment as PPCC Chief, CM Singh said that the two leaders are performing two different sets of responsibilities.

Amarinder Singh-Sidhu rivalry

Even after a final decision was taken on the position of Sidhu, who was openly and timely criticizing the Punjab Chief Minister, the rivalry between the two politicians continue. When speculations regarding Sidhu's promotion were going on, Singh had clearly opposed it by warning of 'repercussions'. After the official announcement regarding Sidhu's elevation was made, that Punjab Chief Minister had reportedly asked for a public apology from the cricketer-turned-politician for constantly criticizing the state government and its policies.