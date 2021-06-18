Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Talks To Rebel Partap Singh Bajwa Ahead Of Sonia Gandhi Meet

In yet another twist in Punjab politics, CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday, met with rebel MP Partap Singh Bajwa at his Chandigarh residence amid an internal tussle. Sources report that the CM travelled in a private car without his cavalcade to Bajwa's house. Bajwa and Singh have been butting heads since 2016 when Bajwa lost the Punjab Congress chief post to Singh in 2016. This key meeting comes two days before Congress chief Sonia Gandhi takes a final call on the tussle.

Capt meets rebel MLA Bajwa

After hectic talks between the three-member Congress panel, the party high command, CM Amarinder Singh and rebel MLAs, Congress has decided to include more Dalit faces in the Punjab cabinet. Confirming the news, Dalit MLA Rak Kumar Verka, said, "Dalit faces are less in Punjab cabinet ministry, and requirement is there. Discussions have taken place but the final call to reshuffle the cabinet will be taken by Sonia Gandhi." Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting with the cabinet on June 20 to discuss the internal feud between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh and will take a final call on leadership change and Punjab polls 2022.

The three-member panel comprising of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat have recommended retaining Capt Amarinder Singh as CM in their report submitted to Congress high command. Sources had stated that Sonia Gandhi has given a clean chit to Amarinder Singh and that Sidhu may be included in the Punjab Cabinet once again and elevated as Deputy Chief Minister. Moreover, sources state that Congress may replace the party chief Sunil Jhakar with either Partap Bajwa, Navjot Singh Sindhu or Pargat Singh.

Sidhu's resignation

After a tumultuous spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu ad sent his resignation on June 10 to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and tweeted about the same a month later. On June 6, Sidhu was given the power and new and renewable energy portfolio and was divested of the ministry of Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments. While he tendered his resignation as Punjab minister, the cricketer-turned-politician later confirmed that he will remain with the Congress.

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after he denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. He and his wife have publically attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign. He later patched up with CM Amarinder Singh over an informal lunch, but it seems to have gone awry as Sidhu began to attack the CM again after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the 2015 firing cases on April 9. He has targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case.