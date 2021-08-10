Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Leave For Delhi To Discuss Cabinet Rejig With Sonia Gandhi

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is set to leave for Delhi on Tuesday for his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The meeting between Amarinder Singh and Sonia Gandhi comes at a time when the state's Cabinet expansion and reshuffle of ministers is on the cards. In addition, the meeting between the two leaders also comes as a first since Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief.

Amarinder Singh to meet Sonia Gandhi over Punjab Cabinet rejig

The Punjab Cabinet rejig was already planned, but it was delayed as the infighting sparked due to the tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh. Therefore, the Punjab CM has decided to reshuffle the Cabinet as the issue has now been settled. In addition, it is also expected that four to five cabinet ministers will be reshuffled and new faces are expected to join the cabinet ranks.

Captain Amarinder Singh will leave for Delhi at 9 am in his chopper to meet the Congress president. The Punjab CM is expected to receive a green light for the cabinet rejig. However, the situation between Singh and Sidhu still remains turbulent as some cabinet ministers have openly declared their support for the PPCC chief. On the other hand, Captain Amarinder Singh's camp too has some loyal ministers. Ministers from Sidhu's camp may be reshuffled thereby fuelling speculations that they may oppose it. Therefore, the tussle in the Punjab Congress may continue, depending on the outcome of the cabinet rejig.

Captain-Sidhu rivalry

Even as the situation has eased up following the appointment of Sidhu as the PPCC chief, his rivalry with Captain Amarinder Singh continues. Singh had opposed Sidhu's promotions and warned of 'repercussions'. In addition, the Punjab CM had also asked for a public apology from the cricketer-turned-politician for constantly criticising the state government and its policies. Moreover, the tussle between the two leaders still brews as Punjab Cabinet rejig is in talks.