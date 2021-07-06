Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Meet Sonia Gandhi Amid Cong Infighting, Will There Be Truce?

Will there be a truce formula on the cards as Congress chief Sonia Gandhi meets Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in the capital on Tuesday? There have been multiple efforts to end the infighting in the Punjab Congress, primarily a war of supremacy between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu right before the assembly elections in the state next year. Sidhu who has been vocal about his differences with Singh has also openly criticised the Chief Minister. However, Singh has made it clear that Sidhu as either state president or Deputy CM is not acceptable to him. So what is going to be the likely announcement that will end Sidhu's revolt against Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu's meeting with Priyanka Gandhi in the capital was much talked about primarily because there was a happy picture of the two doing the rounds and Sidhu took on to attack the captain on the electricity issue the very next day. On the other hand, Captain Amarinder Singh was denied an audience with either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi while he was in the capital. He had returned after meeting the 3 member congress panel.

After being decimated at the center, the Congress leadership knows that it owes its success in the states to its regional kingpins. Amarinder can lead the attack for the party in Punjab. During the last campaign, Singh did announce that it will be his last electoral battle. But that changed soon enough and he came back with a resolve to fight it out in 2022. Many give Sidhu's revolt, full credit for it. If congress viewed Sidhu as the heir apparent, that had to be put on the back burner. But Sidhu is not giving up yet. For Congress, it is now a choice they need to make. A veteran who has ensured a victory in the past or a feisty politician who can be the face in the future. The party will choose the one who will win the race for them.