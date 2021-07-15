Punjab CM Amarinder Unhappy With Navjot Singh Sidhu's Appointment As State's Party Chief

The internal power tussle between Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu seems to be never-ending as sources told Republic TV on Thursday that the CM reportedly opposed the appointment of cricketer-turned-politician as the Punjab Congress chief. Miffed with the outcome of a series of meetings with the Congress high Command over Sidhu's role ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, CM Amarinder Singh reportedly opposed Sidhu's appointment as the state's party chief.

Duo to work together, says Harish Rawat

While the tussle seems inconclusive, Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said that the duo would work together and that a formula had been established. Speaking to the media, he said that Captain Amarinder has been the CM of the state for over 4.5 years and the party would go with him in the upcoming polls. On asked if Sidhu will get state chief position, he said that a "formula" has been made around the same.

"Captain Amrinder Singh is our CM for the last four-and-a-half years and we will go to the elections with his leadership," Rawat said adding, "Captain and Sidhu will work together."

Amarinder vs Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu has repeatedly targeted the Punjab CM's functioning. Through Congress High Command has intervened to solve the crisis, the outcome has remained elusive.

Recently, Sidhu said that the opposition Aam Aadmi Party recognises his vision and work for Punjab. "Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model” It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab," Sidhu had tweeted on Tuesday.

While Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has shown faith in Captain Amarinder Singh's leadership, Sidhu has backing of Priyanka Vadra.