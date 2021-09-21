Punjab CM & Sidhu To Meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi; Cabinet Expansion Likely In 2-3 Days

On Tuesday, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will visit Delhi to hold discussions with the Congress leadership over the Cabinet expansion. Channi became the first Dalit Sikh to become the Chief Minister of Punjab after being administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday. He will be accompanied by Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

While former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is currently in Shimla, he is likely to reach Delhi by afternoon. As per sources, AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal will be present in the meeting where the list of Ministers shall be discussed. Reportedly, the Cabinet will be finalised keeping in mind the caste combinations as the Assembly polls are due early next year. Sources also indicated that the Cabinet expansion will take place in two or three days' time.

In line of duty !! pic.twitter.com/ljxxz5UeF9 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 21, 2021

Punjab gets new CM

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party passed two resolutions- one lauding the performance of the outgoing Chief Minister and the second authorising Sonia Gandhi to decide the new CM. While Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni was offered the CM's post, she turned down the opportunity citing that the Chief Minister should belong to the Sikh community. Though rumour mills were abuzz that Sukhjinder Randhawa emerged as the choice of the MLAs, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped him to the top post.

A three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, he was a part of the Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet handling Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Tourism and Cultural Affairs. His appointment assumes significance in the wake of SAD and BSP announcing that they will appoint a Dalit Deputy CM if they form the government in the state. However, Rawat declared that Congress will fight the next Assembly election under Sidhu's leadership. After this remark caused an uproar, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala asserted that both Channi and Sidhu will be the party's CM face.

Image: Twitter